Drop off your teddy bears at Syracuse Crunch’s Teddy and Toys Toss Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch will hold their annual Stanley Steemer Teddy and Toys Toss on Saturday.

The Teddy and Toys Toss is an annual event where people donate toys to ensure local children receive a gift for the holidays, but in 2020 it will look a little different. 

Normally, fans would be able to toss their teddy bears on the ice during a Syracuse Crunch game, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people can drop them off at the rink.

The drive will run on Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected