SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch will hold their annual Stanley Steemer Teddy and Toys Toss on Saturday.
The Teddy and Toys Toss is an annual event where people donate toys to ensure local children receive a gift for the holidays, but in 2020 it will look a little different.
Normally, fans would be able to toss their teddy bears on the ice during a Syracuse Crunch game, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people can drop them off at the rink.
The drive will run on Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s animal art auction ends at 8 p.m. Saturday
- Watertown Police investigating fight that led to a stabbing Friday night
- Got an Echo or Ring? Soon, Amazon will use them to share your internet with a new ‘Sidewalk’ network – unless you opt out
- Drop off your teddy bears at Syracuse Crunch’s Teddy and Toys Toss Saturday
- Oneida County reports their most COVID-19 cases in a single day Friday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App