Dropkick Murphys to return to Chevy Court for this year’s New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In what’s becoming a tradition: Dropkick Murphys return to Chevy Court for the third straight year for this year’s New York State Fair.

They will perform their Celtic-influenced punk rock at 8 p.m. Sunday, August 30.

As with all acts at Chevy Court, the concert is free with admission to the Fair.

Dropkick Murphys will join a record-breaking lineup of nearly 50 free shows from national touring groups. Announced so far is:

• Sheena Easton, 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 2

• Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, 6 p.m. Monday, September 7

And at the Experience Stage:

• Great White and Vixen, 7 p.m. Saturday, August 29