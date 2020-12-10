Drought Monitor: Little to no change this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released December 10th, the drought conditions in central and northern New York have remain the same.

The immediate Syracuse area and the Finger Lakes all remain in a moderate drought with abnormally dry areas.

The Syracuse Airport received 0.51″ of precipitation between December 1st and December 8th leading to no improvement in our drought conditions.

The drought monitor is released every Thursday and it reflects the conditions from Tuesday to Tuesday of the previous week.