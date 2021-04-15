Drug raid in Syracuse leads to arrests of 5 suspects involved in distributing narcotics

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police car lights

(Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A drug raid in Syracuse Wednesday led to the arrest of 5 suspects involved in distributing narcotics.

The Syracuse Police Special Investigations Unit executed search warrants associated with a targeted investigation at apartment 9 at 615 West Onondaga Street.

Investigators seized 19.9 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and over $3,500 in cash. Two guns, a .22 and .45, plus ammunition were also discovered.

Five suspects were arrested and charged.

  • Anthony Williams
  • Nathaniel Williams
  • Niquel Walker
  • Jaquin Chatman
  • Richard Adams

Police believe the suspects are members of the 110 and Blood gangs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area