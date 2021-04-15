Drug raid in Syracuse leads to arrests of 5 suspects involved in distributing narcotics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A drug raid in Syracuse Wednesday led to the arrest of 5 suspects involved in distributing narcotics.

The Syracuse Police Special Investigations Unit executed search warrants associated with a targeted investigation at apartment 9 at 615 West Onondaga Street.

Investigators seized 19.9 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and over $3,500 in cash. Two guns, a .22 and .45, plus ammunition were also discovered.

Five suspects were arrested and charged.

Anthony Williams

Nathaniel Williams

Niquel Walker

Jaquin Chatman

Richard Adams

Police believe the suspects are members of the 110 and Blood gangs.