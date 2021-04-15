Drug raid in Syracuse leads to arrests of 5 suspects involved in distributing narcotics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A drug raid in Syracuse Wednesday led to the arrest of 5 suspects involved in distributing narcotics.
The Syracuse Police Special Investigations Unit executed search warrants associated with a targeted investigation at apartment 9 at 615 West Onondaga Street.
Investigators seized 19.9 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and over $3,500 in cash. Two guns, a .22 and .45, plus ammunition were also discovered.
Five suspects were arrested and charged.
- Anthony Williams
- Nathaniel Williams
- Niquel Walker
- Jaquin Chatman
- Richard Adams
Police believe the suspects are members of the 110 and Blood gangs.