Drugs seized, officer injured at Marcy Correctional Facility

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff at Marcy Correctional Facility seized multiple drugs from inmate packages earlier this month.

According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the August 2-5 busts of cocaine, Fentanyl, Suboxone, Oxycodone and synthetic marijuana comes after Assemblyman Mark Walczyk urged for DOCCS to re-install the Secure Vendor Program.

“I would like to thank Assemblyman Walczyk and his colleagues for addressing the need for the Secure Vendor Program in our correctional facilities. The drugs that are sent through the mail to inmates are getting to overwhelming numbers. Even despite our members best efforts, drugs are still getting into the hands of inmates in the facilities and that creates a dangerous environment for staff. The Acting Commissioner of DOCCS should listen to the wisdom of Assemblyman Walczyk and his colleagues that support the men and women of NYSCOPBA,” said Bryan Hluska, NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President.

Letters saturated and dried with drugs in them were sent through the mail to seven inmates and seized by the staff. According to the NYSCOPBA release, most of the letters were from within the state, but some came from as far away as Florida.

In a separate incident on August 4, NYSCOPBA reports an officer sustained a two-inch cut to the top of his head after an altercation with an inmate believed to be drunk.

A second inmate was found with Suboxone strips on him when staff found him incoherent and fully dressed in the shower. The inmate, initially combative, needed to be subdued and placed in handcuffs after fighting with officers.