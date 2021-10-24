Drunk driver hits Syracuse Police Officer investigating an earlier incident, officials say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday just before 5 p.m., Syracuse Police were in the 200 block of Seeley Road for a recent shots fired investigation when an officer was hit by a car, according to Syracuse Police.

Officials said that as officers were collecting evidence and processing the scene, a Mercedes Sedan operated by 23-year-old Rohollah Masjidi of Syracuse started to veer toward officers.

Officer Otis was collecting evidence on the scene as the vehicle went her direction, officials said.

Officer West, who was close by was able to pull Officer Otis out of the direct path of the Sedan, but as the car passed by officers, art of the car hit Officer Otis and her department-issued evidence camera, Syracuse Police said.

After the vehicle struck her, it continued on and officers were able to located the car and the driver in the parking lot of 201 Seeley Rd a short time later, police said.

According to police, the driver was found intoxicated and as a result was arrested for reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, leaving the scene of an accident, and various driving while intoxicated charges.

Officer Otis sustained minor injuries.