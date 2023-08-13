SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After Saturday’s storms, we enjoyed a much nicer Sunday across Central New York. Does the nicer weather stick around into the new work week? Details below…

Quiet for most overnight

Outside of a spotty shower well north of Syracuse overnight, most of the region will experience dry conditions.

Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will be rather seasonable and comfortable, ending up in the 50s to around or just above 60.

Dry weather prevails on Monday

Monday does indeed look to be a dry day for us.

There could be some patchy fog to start the day. We will then find clouds and some intervals of sunshine.

High temperatures will once again be in the 70s to around 80, and humidity will remain low.

Next system Monday night into Tuesday

After a quiet Monday, rain chances will once again be on the rise with our next system that moves close to us Monday night and passes to our south Tuesday.

Expect rounds of showers and perhaps an embedded rumble of thunder during this timeframe. No severe weather is expected, but rain may be locally heavy at times.

Outside of a lingering shower early Wednesday, we turn drier and brighter midweek.

