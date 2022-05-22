SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a steamy Saturday in CNY with the first 90+ degree day recorded in Syracuse, we await some more showers and a few storms followed by cooler changes.

SUNDAY:

There’s a better chance of showers and a few storms developing Sunday thanks to a cold front moving through during the first part of the afternoon. The sky starts with hazy sun again but expect showers and storms to pop and move through between about noon and 3 or 4 pm from west to east across CNY.

Areas that have the highest risk of strong to severe storms Sunday between noon and 4 pm are areas from I-81 eastward. The greatest risk with any storms that develop Sunday will be gusty, damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Temperatures will rise into the low 80s early Sunday afternoon, but once the cold front passes, expect temperatures to drop to within a few degrees of 60 by the evening.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure building in provides the region with much cooler, more comfortable air for sleeping Sunday night and into early next week. Lows should drop to between 45 and 50 for most Sunday night. Yes, ahhh…maybe a bit too refreshing for some!

MONDAY:

We are high and dry to start the new week with some sun and highs only in the 60s.

Milder, more seasonably 70s return for the middle of the week. The next chance for showers to return will be mid to late next week.