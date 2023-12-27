WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2023 holiday season felt more like spring than winter in the North Country.

However, this did not stop skiers and snowboarders.

On December 23, Dry Hill Ski Area opened for the season. According to Mountain Operations Crew Member Stewart Wells, this was after weeks of “aggressive” snowmaking on the hill.

“Pretty much any time we had temperatures below freezing, we had the guns up on the hill making snow, just trying to stockpile as much as we can,” Wells explained. “So it’s been a slow process just to accumulate enough to get the ‘thin ribbon of death’ we have going on right now.”

The day after the Christmas holiday, the ski area opened for the day, with one trail open.

However, this opening drew large crowds who were anxious to take advantage of the mild weather.

“It’s like spring skiing,” Deb and Ken Storti expressed. “There’s nothing like spring skiing.”

“It just. It feels really good after almost a year of no skiing. It’s just really nice,” Dylan Shaw added.

The large crowds also created optimism for Dry Hill Owner Boo Wells.

“We’re really lucky. A lot of areas aren’t open,” Well said. “We owe it to our season Passholders and the children in our community to be able to get out during their Christmas vacation. So I feel like we’re doing well by living up to our end of the bargain, making sure we can get kids out here and enjoying their break.”

Wells and the entire Dry Hill staff now just hope that Mother Nature will play in their favor in the coming weeks.

“Manmade snow is a lot more resilient than natural snow,” she explained. “Until Mother Nature kicks in. We just need low temps so we can keep making snow.”

Dreaming of a white ski season.