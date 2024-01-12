WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – National Grid is offering dry ice and bottled water at four Northern New York locations for those that still need it.

The power company will be offering these two things from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. today at these location.

Adams Fire Department

Watertown Citibus Garage

Hermon Fire Department

Star Lake Fire Department

Customers are asked to bring a cooler or paper grocery bags to transport dry ice to their homes, and company personnel will provide information about its proper handling.