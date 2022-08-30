SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) We may not feel 90+ degrees, record heat, today but it will be plenty warm and humid for showers and storms again. Details are below.

TODAY:

Temperatures will ease back a bit today as a cold front arrives from the west. This will result in more clouds, some showers, and thunderstorms developing, especially after Noon or 1 pm. A few of these storms could contain strong, damaging winds, a bit of hail and torrential rain.

It appears the cold front moves through CNY this evening keeping the threat for at least a few showers and maybe a storm in the forecast this evening too. We think the best chance of any strong to severe storms comes this afternoon through about 7 or so this evening, but at this time we are not expecting widespread severe storms.

Temperatures will still be warm in the mid-80s, and it will continue to feel muggy with a south-southwesterly breeze.

TONIGHT:

A few showers linger tonight as a cold front slides through. It turns cooler and less humid during the night too, as lows drop into the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY – WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Relief from the heat and humidity will be felt by Wednesday as a cooler and drier air mass will be moving into central New York. Temperatures will turn seasonable Wednesday and then drop below average Thursday before starting to warm back up Friday into the start of the holiday weekend.

Much of Wednesday looks to be dry but there could be a lingering morning shower, and an even better chance for a few scattered showers/storm popping up late in the afternoon and evening especially near and north of Syracuse. The culprit for the few showers towards sunset Wednesday is a reinforcing cold front that is expected to drop through late Wednesday night.

Highs are up near 80 Wednesday and lows drop to between 55 and 60 Wednesday night.

THURSDAY (WELCOME TO SEPTEMBER):

Behind the cold front CNY feels the coolest day we’ve felt in nearly 2 months on Thursday to kick off September!! It’s cool enough come late Wednesday night into Thursday morning for a few lake effect showers off the south and southeast end of Lake Ontario.

So we think Thursday feels and looks a lot like fall to start meteorological fall. Highs may very well struggle to make it into the low 70s. If that is the case, it would be the coolest day since July 5th, a stretch of almost two months!

FRIDAY:

An early look ahead into Friday is looking beautiful after a cool start under a good deal of sun to round out the week thanks to high pressure settling in Thursday night into Friday.

Highs Friday should make it up to around 80, but the humidity stays nice and low.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Storm Team on your upcoming holiday weekend outlook.