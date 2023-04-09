SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A nice long dry stretch of weather continues on this Sunday across CNY.

Nice conditions for Easter!

After a chilly, frosty start to our Easter, we recover nicely under lots of strong April sunshine with a seasonable high in the low to mid-50s.

This is great news for the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and other festivities that so many are taking part in with the family and friends over the holiday weekend!

An extended stretch of dry weather

A strong area high pressure sets up shop in the Northeast right into much of next week. This means a continuation of dry weather and a good amount of sunshine at least through the middle of the week and perhaps even beyond.

There is only one fly in the ointment midweek when a backdoor cold front sneaks in from and may clip the area with some clouds and possibly a shower or two mainly north of Syracuse up across the North Country and Tug Hill.

This front never makes it through Central New York and moves north back into Canada for the end of the week. That allows our warm up to continue.

Given the extended period of more direct April sunshine we should have a gradual warming trend with 70-degree weather likely by Wednesday. We could even make a run at 80 degrees by the end of the week!