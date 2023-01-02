SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Kicking off 2023 feeling mild for the next few days, but it turns wet. Details are below.

Dry for now, but rain is on the way

After a quiet Monday night, another push of mild air is headed toward Central New York and the Northeast for Tuesday and Wednesday and as a result rain returns.

Probably not 50s for all

We are less confident that all of CNY warms into the 50s late Tuesday into Wednesday thanks to a warm front probably stalling out across the heart of the area. Areas that have the best chance of feeling 50 something degree warmth will be near and especially south of Syracuse and the Thruway if not Tuesday then Wednesday. Syracuse is going to be right near the front and for this reason it’s a tough call to determine whether Syracuse feels 50+ degrees midweek. on the

We are thinking mid to upper 40s for most of CNY Tuesday for highs, with the best chance of low 50s Tuesday afternoon and evening occurring south and west of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes.

Tuesday night is mild with readings holding in the 40s for most with a few showers and a bit of drizzle and fog around. Near and south of Syracuse temperatures should sneak into the low to mid 50s to 55 Wednesday from near Syracuse and points south.

Healthy dose of rain, but flood risk is low

Rainfall amounts between sunrise Tuesday and sunrise Thursday should range from about three quarters of an inch to an inch and a half with locally higher amounts possible. Right now, the flood threat looks to be low for most.

The bulk of the rainfall is expected to occur between 9 am and 6 pm Tuesday and the second wave of rain is due to impact the region between Wednesday afternoon and midnight Wednesday night.

Any snow/winter weather on the horizon?

Still no sign of any significant winter weather (either cold or snow) through this week. There could be at least a light accumulation of snow over the hills Thursday night/Friday, but that’s it. Also, more of a seasonable chill should arrive this weekend at least briefly too with little to no snow. Hang in there snow lovers/winter enthusiasts/businesses who rely on wintry weather.