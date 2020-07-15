Dry weather causing problems for Oneida County farm

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a hot summer in Central New York and that heat, and the dry conditions it brings, has caused issues for Oneida County’s Simons Family Farm.
The farms owner, Ben Simons, said excessive heat can affect a cow’s appetite, which directly impacts the amount of milk they produce. It can also hurt hay production.
We’re getting the hay almost too dry. You mow it, you’re thinking two days later you pick it up to put it in the barn. You go out there and the hay is crispy, crinkled right up, dried right up and it’s almost too dry. The animals do not like it and they don’t get as much nutrients out of the hay that’s too dry.Ben Simons — Owner of Simons Family Farm
Simons is worried about the lack of production, but he said there’s still time to make up for the shortage.
