SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –The rain from Thursday evening tapers and better weather is in store for Friday. The details are below.

OVERNIGHT:

Once the slow-moving cold front departs later tonight, rain showers taper quickly after midnight and we clear and it turns a bit cooler and drier rolling through tonight into Friday.

Lows tonight drop into the 40s with clearing during the overnight too.

FRIDAY:

On Friday, we are breezy and more seasonable with a good deal of sun to round out the week! Highs warm into the low to mid 60s, so not much cooler than Thursday.

WEEKEND:

We are high and dry with sun fading behind increasing clouds Saturday afternoon. It’s windy and milder Saturday too with highs warming well into the 60s to near 70. There’s a very slight chance of a shower/sprinkle Saturday afternoon, but overall, we should stay dry to start the weekend with lots of leaves falling due to the gusty winds.

So if you are heading to the big SU football game at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon be sure to hold onto your hats and if tailgating be prepared for those 30+ mph wind gusts!

Sunday may start off kind of cloudy with a lingering shower or two, but it appears some sun develops during the day. Highs to end the weekend will be in the 50s to around 60 with a cool breeze.

Stay tuned for updates!