SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It has been a hot start to the new school year across Central New York. When will we finally see cooler temperatures? Find out below…

Showers and storms taper tonight

Scattered showers and storms Thursday evening will gradually taper off with the loss of daytime heating.

Although we will turn drier overnight, conditions will remain warm and muggy. Lows will only end up in the 60s.

Drier, but not totally dry Friday

While Friday will not be as active as Thursday in terms of shower and storm coverage and intensity, there still may be a couple passing showers and storms to dodge.

Temperatures on Friday will also not be as warm, with highs reaching the 70s to around 80. It will remain humid, however.

Rain chances persist into the weekend

As a cold front crawls through the region on Friday and stalls to our east into the weekend, expect the scattered shower and storm threat to persist.

Right now, Sunday looks like the wetter of the two weekend days.

September feel returning

We are expecting highs to reach near 80 Saturday, and low to mid 70s on Sunday.

Humidity levels will also ever so slowly come down over the weekend, and by early next week more of a September feel is expected to return to CNY with seasonable temperatures and low humidity.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.