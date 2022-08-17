SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The weather remains somewhat unsettled at times and seasonable temperature wise for mid-August standards. Find out how much rain versus dry time we will see below…

TONIGHT:

The sky remains pretty overcast tonight with any showers tapering for the most part after sunset this evening. Also, watch out for areas of fog developing later tonight.

It’s a seasonably mild night with lows close to 60.

THURSDAY:

There should still be more clouds than sun on Thursday, but we think as low pressure across Northern New England starts to pull away from the Northeast there will be less shower activity around on Thursday. In fact, we should start to see brighter skies in the afternoon as the stubborn pattern that has been over us much of the week begins to break down.

High temperatures Thursday should be close to 80, which is “normal” for August in CNY.

END OF THE WEEK:

Low pressure aloft and at the surfaces moves away more so from the Northeast Thursday night and is replaced by high pressure for the end of the week. The result? More in the way of sunshine, warmer air and just a very small chance of a shower/storm or two, mainly north of Syracuse across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks on Friday! Highs to end the week should make it back into the low to mid 80s.

It stays mainly dry with a good deal of sun to kick off the weekend! We could be approaching 90 by Saturday. Yes, it’s a good idea to make those beach/pool plans to start the weekend!

Stay tuned for further updates….