NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) -- Police say thieves are getting bolder in their efforts to steal money. Older adults are targeted with claims of a family emergency.

"Whether it's an attorney, a police officer or a bail bondsman - and they tell them that we have your grandson, grandchild, who has been placed under arrest and they need bail money and if you go through them as quick as possible and send cash, they'll be released as soon as possible," said Trooper Jack Keller, Public Information Officer for the New York State Police.