Dump truck driver ejected after roll-over on I-81 northbound near Butternut St; route shut down, Syracuse Police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver of a dump truck was transported to Upstate Hospital and listed in critical condition after the truck rolled over and he was ejected from the vehicle Saturday, police said.

Syracuse Police responded to I-81 northbound near the Butternut Street overpass just after noon where the dump truck carrying asphalt rolled over.

Route 81 is currently shut down for the investigation and cleanup of the asphalt and may be closed for a duration, Syracuse Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department Traffic Division at (315)-442-5130.

