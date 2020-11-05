Dump truck flips, car crashes into restaurant after driver blacks out on Route 57

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two drivers were sent to the hospital, a dump truck flipped over and spilled its tar, and an Italian restaurant has a gaping hole in the side of the building after a man blacked out while driving on Route 57.
State Police report that a man had a “medical incident” while driving north on Route 57, also known as Oswego Road, in front of Flamingo Bowl. The driver blacked out, rear-ending the car in front of it, troopers found. That second driver lost control after being hit, causing a dump truck full of tar to flip on its side.
The initial driver, still blacked out, then hit a utility pole, which caught fire, and crashed into Nick and Angelo’s Ristorante.
Nobody was at the restaurant at the time, but it wasn’t able to open for lunch. The damage was done just feet from the entrance, in the bar side of the restaurant.
The dump truck driver was not hurt. The driver of the second car involved was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
The initial driver was sent to the hospital to be treated for the medical emergency that caused the crash.
