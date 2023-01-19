ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway.

Around noon on January 19, 2023, police responded to a serious crash at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Water St. Footage from the scene showed a dump truck carrying dirt or gravel tipped on its side, crushing a white sedan.

Police later said that both drivers were initially trapped, but crews were able to get them out. They were treated at Arnot Ogden Medical Center and later released. By 1:30 p.m., the scene was mostly clear as the vehicles were removed, and traffic resumed.

According to the crash report from Elmira Police, the driver of the dump truck ran a red light, causing the crash.

“I just thought, oh no, that truck is turning too fast” said witness Jaeger Held. “It just happened in just a couple of seconds and really hit very hard on the car. It just came at a pretty fast speed. I think it went through a red light, and almost collided with a truck that was right beside it, which honked at it.” he added. “Then, basically the weight of everything inside the truck tipped it over onto the car.”

EPD said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and more details would be available later.

New York State Police, Elmira City Public Works, Elmira Heights Fire, Erway Ambulance, and Rinwalske towing all responded to the scene.

Check back for updates as more details become available.