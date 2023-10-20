CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last week, Assemblyman Al Stripe hosted the first of two annual recycling events at the Great Northern Mall in Clay, where Central New Yorkers got to recycle old electronics.

Now, Assemblyman Stripe is hosting the second, a paint recycling event through Empire Recycled Paint Inc., also at the Great Northern Mall, on 4155 State Route 31 in Clay on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The paint recycling event will start at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Follow signs to the drop off area which will be at the large parking lot in front of the mall. To recycle your paint you can register with the link below.

Recyclable paint items that will be accepted include:

Interior and exterior architectural paints

Latex, acrylic, water-based, alkyd, oil-based, enamel

Deck coatings, floor paints

Primers, sealers, undercoaters

Stains, shellacs, lacquers, varnishes, urethanes (single component)

Waterproofing concrete/masonry/wood sealers and repellents

Metal coatings, rust preventatives

Field and lawn paints

Paint items that with NOT be accepted include:

Containers that are leaking or empty And/Or Containers without original printed label

Paint Thinners, Mineral Spirits, Solvents

Aerosol Paints (Spray Cans)

Auto and Marine Paints

Caulking Compounds, Epoxies, Glues, Adhesives

Paint Additives, Colorants, Tints, Resins

Wood Preservatives

Roof Patch and Repair

Asphalt, Tar and Bitumen-Based Products

2-Component Coatings

Deck Cleaner

Traffic/Road Paints

OEM Paints/Finishes

“Many of us feel a call to address growing environmental concerns, and recycling is a small step we can do to preserve our natural resources,” said Assemblyman Stirpe. “That’s why I’m partnering with Sunnking Electronics and Empire Recycled Paint Inc. to host two free recycling events for Central New Yorkers. These events offer us the chance to declutter our homes and responsibly dispose of hazardous materials while reducing our environmental footprint.”

To register for the event, click here.