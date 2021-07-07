Dunkin’ Bacon Festival returning to Clinton Square this August

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bacon lovers should make their way to Clinton Square in Downtown Syracuse in August for the Dunkin’ Bacon Festival.

The 4th Annual Downtown Syracuse event kicks off Friday, August 13 and runs through Saturday, August 14. Admission is free and the event runs from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. and noon – 10 p.m. Saturday. It marks the first time the event is running for two days.

“The Dunkin’ Bacon Festival is one of Syracuse’s most anticipated events of the year and we are thrilled to celebrate by sharing our signature bacon treats with the community,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “We will be celebrating during the bacon festival by offering guests our delicious Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon. We are excited to help keep Central New York running and celebrate all things bacon with the community.”

Bacon is required on all items from vendors attending the event. Dunkin’ will also offer samples of some of their menu favorites with a bacon-twist.

“We are very excited to bring back the Dunkin’ Bacon Festival! This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever with two days of live entertainment, tasty treats and family fun! The event will also be the first official festival back in Clinton Square,” said Galaxy Chief Operations Officer Carrie Wojtaszek.

Other Dunkin’ Bacon Festival attractions will include the non-stop music played by local musicians, an activity zone, wine slushies, ice cold beer, and even a photo booth.