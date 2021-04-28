Dunkin’ celebrates World Wish Day with Make-A-Wish star donut

(WSYR-TV) — What if while you got your morning coffee you could help make dreams come true? This week you can. Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating World Wish Day with the launch of its Make-A-Wish Star donut charitable initiative.

Visit a participating Dunkin’ restaurant from Tuesday, April 29 through May 9, contribute $1 to Make-A-Wish and receive a star donut while supplies last. All donations will benefit the Make-A-Wish organization.

This campaign has raised more than $561,000 since 2013.

World Wish Day is celebrated April 29, the day the Make-A-Wish organization was founded, granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses throughout a 15-county region of New York State.