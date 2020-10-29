Dunkin’ Donuts hosts benefit for CNY Special Olympics

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Dunkin’ Donuts hosted an event on Thursday across Central New York with over a dozen locations that raised money and awareness for Special Olympics.

Proceeds will help support the cost of athletic training and future competitions at a time when they’re slowing making the turn to in-person training.

It’s vital to our existence. You know everything we do is raised through community donations, corporate sponsorships. And here with a partnership like this, it’s a dollar at a time, but it adds up to tens of thousands of dollars across the state.

Renee Snyder — VP of Development for Special Olympics New York

Dunkin’ provided guests with a coupon for a free donut as a thank you for donating to the organization.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected