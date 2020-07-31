Dunkin’ Donuts sets new Make-A-Wish fundraiser record

(WSYR-TV) — Dunkin’ Donuts’ annual Star Donut Campaign raised more than $113,000 for the Make-A-Wish Central New York, which made a new donation record.

Under the circumstances of the pandemic, Make-A-Wish and Dunkin’ were only projecting raising $20,000.

But, those donations exceeded expectations and was gifted to Make-A-Wish.

It’s just incredible to know that at a time where almost everything has stopped, including fundraising, to be able to have a gift from Dunkin’ and their patrons in the amount of $113,000 is just… we have 191 medically eligible kids in our pipeline, so to have the funds available when it’s time where we can safely resume wish granting, is just extraordinary. Diane Kuppermann — President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central New York

So far, the campaign has raised more than half a million dollars since its start in 2013.