SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police were on patrol today, August 11, at local Dunkin’ locations as Dunkin’ hosted the annual “Go for the gold” fundraising event to benefit Special Olympics New York.

Athletes teamed up with police officers to collect donations at Dunkin’ locations across Central New York.

The money raised will help Special Olympics New York send athletes to training and competitions, and receive new uniforms.

“This means a lot to me because this helps me build my confidence since I was younger,” said Kayla McKeon, Athlete for Special Olympics of CNY. “Now, I’m in my 30s. I love it because this is where I meet all of my friends and build relationships. And I’m very grateful for all of my friends, including McKayla. She is definitely one of a kind!”

Courtesy of Dunkin’ Courtesy of Dunkin’ Courtesy of Dunkin’

If you stop by your local Dunkin’ and contribute, you’ll be offered a free donut as a thank you.

The following Central New York Dunkin’ locations will be participating:

149 Grant Avenue, Auburn;

160 State Street Road, Auburn;

1578 Clark Street Road, Auburn;

2 East Genesee Street, Auburn;

34 East Genesee Street, Baldwinsville;

369 North Peterboro Street, Canastota;

135 Albany Street, Cazenovia;

6166 South Bay Road, Cicero;

3493 Erie Boulevard, Dewitt;

6681 Collamer Road, Dewitt;

4 Chevy Drive, Bridge Street, East Syracuse;

7043 Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse;

501 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville;

314 South 2nd Street, Fulton;

299 Farrell Road, Geddes;

105 Second Street, Liverpool;

409 7th North Street, Liverpool;

306 Fayette Street, Manlius;

3378 Main Street, Mexico;

1707 Burrstone Road, New Hartford;

818 North Main Street, North Syracuse;

5697 NYS Rt. 12, Norwich;

213 Genesee Street, Oneida;

105 Route 104, Oswego;

255 West Seneca Street, Oswego;

2014 Route 5 & 20, Seneca Falls;

117 State Highway 7, Sidney;

1909 Teall Avenue, Syracuse;

5300 West Genesee Street, Syracuse;

112 North Genesee Street, Utica;

1238 Washington Street, Watertown;

1250 Arsenal Street, Watertown.

All contributions generated from the charitable campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for Central New York families.