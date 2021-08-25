Dunkin making donations to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue for National Dog Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — August 26 is National Dog Day, and Dunkin is celebrating with a special donation to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue. About 50 Dunkin-themed dog toys and leashes were dropped off at the non profit dog shelter in Syracuse.

Coffee and gift cards were also donated to support the nearly 250 volunteers. The executive director says it takes a village to take care of the dogs.

“It’s a pretty expensive undertaking taking in these dogs and get them ready for adoption and into homes. it’s not just playing with puppies, there’s a lot of medical veterinary, there’s travel expenses, most of our dogs come from southern partnerships.”

The toys are available for guests to purchase at participating Dunkin’s for a $12 or $15 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.