Dunkin’ raises $83k for Make-A-Wish Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Through its Star Donut campaign, Dunkin’ announced Monday it raised $83,259 for Make-A-Wish Central New York.

The campaign, which took place from April 29 through May 9, featured patrons receiving a special Make-A-Wish Star Donut if they contributed $1 to the organization.

“Dunkin’ is honored to support Make-A-Wish Central New York, which works tirelessly to help make the wishes of critically ill local children come true. We’re thrilled we could provide Central New York residents with a special treat while supporting an organization that is so important to the children and families in our community. We would like to thank all of our valued guests who joined us to make this year’s Star Donut campaign such a success.” Eric Stensland, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’

In partnership with its guests, Dunkin’ has now raised approximately $644,000 for local Make-A-Wish chapters throughout upstate New York since the Star Donut campaign’s introduction in 2013.

“We are so grateful to Dunkin’ and their customers for the ongoing success of this campaign,” said Make-A-Wish Central New York President and CEO Diane Kuppermann. “From the first year of COVID-19 to the gradual emergence from it, what Dunkin’ and their patrons achieved for wishes in the midst of a pandemic is absolutely incredible. The results from the last two campaigns are phenomenal. We’re fortunate to have such a tremendous partner and we’re thrilled to say wishes really do run on Dunkin’.”