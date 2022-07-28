SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you ordered a refreshment at Dunkin’ on Thursday, you may have been asked for a donation to the Special Olympics New York. Local law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes teamed up to raise money as part of the organization’s “Go for the Gold” event.

Donations went towards athletic training and future competitions for Special Olympics New York, the largest Special Olympics chapter in the country.

Nearly 40 Dunkin’ restaurants in Central New York participated in the fundraiser and all donations went directly to Special Olympics New York programs. If you donated, you received a coupon for a free donut as thanks.

“Even champions need champions,” said Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman. “Each year, hundreds of our champions in law enforcement and our friends at Dunkin’ come together to celebrate our athletes and raise funds in the name of inclusion and community. We are so grateful for their support and that of Dunkin’ customers.”

Senator John Mannion also presented Special Olympics New York with a $150,000 check.