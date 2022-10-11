SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — America no longer runs on DD Perks®.

The internationally known coffee company, Dunkin’, has rebranded its rewards system and renamed it Dunkin’ Rewards™.

After large amounts of member feedback, Dunkin’ took their responses…and ran with them.

Their new system will include increased flexibility on when and how guests choose to use their points, and an all-new ‘Boosted Status,’ a special loyalty tier for Dunkin’s most dedicated fans.

One of the most notable changes will be that members can now redeem food as well as beverages with their rewards.

So what exactly is changing about the app?

You can save and stack your rewards Dunkin’ Rewards members will earn points faster, receiving 10 points for every $1 spent compared to five points with DD Perks Rewards start at 150 points instead of 200, which was the previous starting amount

Go Boost Mode A new loyalty tier within Dunkin’ Rewards for the dedicated fans To acquire Boost Mode you must visit Dunkin’ 12 times each month From there, you reap the rewards for the following three months

Runnin’ Has Its Rewards Dunkin’ will be introducing new freebies for the rest of October (valid through October 31) Earn FREE 10-count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats or Bagel Minis with any full-priced medium or larger beverage purchase Earn 2X points on Donuts, MUNCHKINS ® Donut Hole Treats, and Espresso drinks Mobile Mondays: Earn 100 bonus points when you order ahead on the Dunkin’ app on Mondays Members with Boosted Status will earn 2X points on Beverages and Breakfast Sandwiches – getting them closer to something free even faster Beginning October 12, members can also earn a FREE Breakfast Sandwich with any full-priced medium or larger beverage purchase

Current rewards members are ahead of the game All existing rewards members will automatically be converted from DD Perks to Dunkin Rewards As a thank you, Dunkin’ will be gifting 150 free points to all existing rewards members



All rewards will remain in-tact as long as you make a purchase within six months.

You can join Dunkin’ Rewards today by downloading the Dunkin’ app and registering to join, or by enrolling online at dunkinrewards.com.