SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of National Iced Coffee Day on Tuesday, May 23, Dunkin’ is partnering with Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital to help bring some joy to kids battling illnesses in Central New York.

The annual fundraiser returns on National Iced Coffee Day where $1 from every iced coffee purchase — excluding cold brew and nitro cold brew drinks — will be donated to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Dunkin’ will also make a special delivery of donuts, coffee and coloring books on Monday, May 22, to the Child Life department at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital ahead of Tuesday’s Iced Coffee Day event.

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital is the beneficiary of the annual campaign, which raises money for children battling illness through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

In 2022, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which was granted to 93 local children’s hospitals across the country.

According to Dunkin’, Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital received a $29,000 grant to support its Child Life program, which helps patients and families cope with their medical experience by utilizing a variety of techniques to support children’s social, emotional and developmental wellbeing while in the hospital.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit the website and follow on Facebook and Instagram for more information.