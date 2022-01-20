Duties of the City of Oswego COVID Coordinator

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Coronavirus cases have been rising everywhere, including in Oswego County. The Mayor for the City of Oswego has hired a COVID Coordinator that will be the point person for the public when it comes to coronavirus.

Mattison Peet graduated from college in December of 2021, and started as the COVID Coordinator a month later. She’ll help set up vaccine clinics, mask distributions, and help the public with any COVID related questions. “I feel like having one specific person that you can go to get the correct information rather than having to run around to different departments to try and figure out who can give you the right answer and just having one person do the job and have all the information, I feel like is a huge weight lifted off everybody’s shoulders.”

Aside from being the person to go to for coronavirus related questions, Mayor Billy Barlow says she’s also helping in other ways. “A lot of the COVID related work was falling on the Assistant Fire Chief and myself and obviously we have a lot of other things to do in addition to COVID so it was a good opportunity to free up some of our time to devote to other issues, but still COVID is very present and a serious issue in Oswego County so we needed a point person.”

Peet says she really wants to make a difference in this position. “Something that’s not measurable but I would personally like to achieve is just knowing that I’m getting the correct information out to people, I’m getting them the tests that they need so they can make further medical decisions like if they need their antibody infusions, they can go from there.”

She can be reached by calling the East Side Fire Station at (315) 343-2161 or you can email her at mpeet@oswegony.org.