CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An E-Bike caught on fire inside a classroom at the OCM BOCES school in Cortland on Wednesday, May 31.

Cortlandville Fire Department, along with Homer and McGraw Fire Departments were called to OCM BOCES for the reported electric fire in the E-Wing of the building at 6:20 p.m.

Once firefighters arrived, they found the fire has been extinguished by staff and found to be caused by an E-Bike and charger.

Firefighters remained on scene for approximately an hour to clear smoke from the building and to make sure the fire didn’t spread into any other parts of the building.

The building was evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

The Cortlandville Fire Department was also assisted by the Homer Fire Department and Cortland County Sheriff’s Department.