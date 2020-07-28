E. coli found at Oneida Shores Beach

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida Shores Beach in Cicero will be closed to swimmers until further notice because E. coli has been found in the water. The Onondaga County Health Department says there can be no swimming until the bacteria levels return back to normal.
The health department says while most varieties of E. coli are harmless or cause brief diarrhea, the presence of E. coli bacteria is an indicator of increased general bacterial action in the water. Anyone concerned about gastrointestinal symptoms should contact their health care provider.
For updates on bacterial testing and closure status for Oneida Shores Beach, please visit www.onondagacountyparks.com/about/water-quality-testing/ or call the Division of Environmental Health at (315) 435-6600.
