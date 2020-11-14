E-recycling event on Saturday at Great Northern Mall

(WSYR-TV) — A final reminder for those that registered: Saturday is your chance to get rid of all those old electronics that you don’t use anymore.

A free drive-thru e-recycling event is taking place at the Great Northern Mall. It runs from 8:30 a.m. to Noon.

While the event was originally planned for mid-October, it had to be pushed back after four workers tested positive for COVID-19. All workers since then have been tested.

You did have to register to take part in the event.