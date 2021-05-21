E-scooters are coming to Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Electric scooters are coming to the City of Oswego.

Mayor Billy Barlow announced the partnership with Bird Rides Friday. Residents can expect the e-scooters to arrive in the coming weeks.

“Bird e-scooters have been successful in many other cities throughout the Country, and I believe, given our recent improvements, new attractions and infusion of residents living downtown, e-scooters offer a great form of fun recreation while also providing a viable, accessible transportation option to residents,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I’m extremely excited to partner with Bird to bring e-scooters to Oswego to provide safe and sustainable transportation for both residents and visitors. We encourage everyone to learn more by downloading the Bird app and giving the scooters a try this summer!”

According to Mayor Barlow, the city with begin with 50 scooters around Oswego. Riders can download an app and pay to use the scooters per minute, at no cost to the city.

To ride you must be 18 years old and are encouraged to wear a helmet. Scooter also need to be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never block driveways.

The scooters also provide a safe way to get around during the pandemic and offer residents without automobiles another transportation option. Bird offers the following programs that are available for all who qualify:

Community Pricing – Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens. It is designed to be the most inclusive micro mobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.

Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel – Bird is proud to offer free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis.

If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co. More information about the company can be found on their website (www.bird.co) and on their blog (www.bird.co/blog).