Eagle Hill Middle School to learn remotely Monday after 3 staff members test positive

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Eagle Hill Middle School in the Fayetteville-Manlius School District will transition to remote learning Monday after it was announced that three staff members at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The Onondaga County Health Department is in the process of contacting anyone who may have been in close contact with the staff members who tested positive. Whoever the health department determines as a close contact will not return to school until cleared by the health department.

Eagle Hill is transitioning to remote learning Monday so the district has ample time to line up substitute teachers for the staff members who tested positive for the virus.

The F-M School District says they continue to thoroughly clean and disinfect all buildings on campus and its buses in accordance with guidance from the state Department of Health and the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.