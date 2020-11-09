FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Eagle Hill Middle School in the Fayetteville-Manlius School District will transition to remote learning Monday after it was announced that three staff members at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
The Onondaga County Health Department is in the process of contacting anyone who may have been in close contact with the staff members who tested positive. Whoever the health department determines as a close contact will not return to school until cleared by the health department.
Eagle Hill is transitioning to remote learning Monday so the district has ample time to line up substitute teachers for the staff members who tested positive for the virus.
The F-M School District says they continue to thoroughly clean and disinfect all buildings on campus and its buses in accordance with guidance from the state Department of Health and the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Weedsport high school to go remote for Monday Nov. 9th
- Josh Allen plays through emotional game after his grandmother’s passing
- Potential COVID-19 exposures announced at Tully’s Good Times and on a Centro Bus route
- Eagle Hill Middle School to learn remotely Monday after 3 staff members test positive
- Family of three inspired by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App