EARLVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Earlville man has been arrested after an investigation revealed he was in possession and was promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation.

New York State Police say Davaun J. Chandler (28) was arrested on August 10 and now faces charges of promoting sexual performance by a child, a class “D” felony, and possessing sexual performance by a child, a class “E” felony.

The arrest comes after receiving a cyber tip from the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Chandler is currently remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, and $15,000 credit bail.