SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Although the holidays are yet to begin, many shoppers are hopping online to find deals early to help ease the anxiety of last-minute shopping, especially as inflation worsens.

According to bankrate.com 95 percent of holiday shoppers who said inflation will change how they shop are actively looking for ways they can save money. Nearly 3 in 5 (59 percent) plan to buy fewer items, and 52 percent are pursuing more coupons, discounts, and sales.

The same website also says that many shoppers are now beginning their holiday shopping before Halloween.

Major retailers are jumping on the early shopping trend by offering early sales.

Amazon launched a second Amazon Prime Day on October 10 and October 11. According to an Amazon Press Release, the retail giant sold more than 300 million items worldwide during its 2022 Prime Day event, making it the largest Prime Day event in Amazon history.

Other major retailers including Target and Walmart have also begun having early fall sales on toys, clothing, and other things.

Target is listing a 25 percent deal on all toys through their website while Walmart is offering a ‘Top Toy List’ which is offering major deals on the top toys predicted for this year.

Bank Rate says that only 12 percent of people will wait until December to start shopping for the holidays.

Some retailers seem to not be worried about the inflation crisis.

IBTimes.com spoke with Best Buy Chief Executive Corie Barry, where she revealed that she expects consumers to ultimately return to their typical holiday shopping habits, which beings in late November, to get the best deals on products.

With USPS increasing their stamp prices during the holiday season along with the price hike on shipping (click here to see the full price breakdown from USPS) shoppers will surely feel the pain in their bank accounts this holiday season.

With inflation on the rise, it certainly is not a bad idea to stretch out your holiday shopping this season as breaking up your spending will help your finances throughout the coming months.