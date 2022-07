SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The 2021 TBT Champions fell in the second round of The Basketball Tournament Saturday afternoon to The Nerd Team 81-74.

After a slow three quarters, Boeheim’s Army went on a 20-4 run during the Elam Ending but couldn’t capitalize down the stretch.

Former Cornell star Matt Morgan led the way for Boeheim’s Army with 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Dee Bost added 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists.