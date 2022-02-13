(WSYR-TV) — An argument led to a Syracuse man and woman getting stabbed early Sunday morning, the Syracuse Police say.

Around 2:11 a.m., SPD say they responded to a home on the 2400 block of Lodi Street and found Dietrich Parker, 42, stabbed in the leg, and a 31-year-old woman stabbed in the head. According to the police, both were taken to Upstate University Hospital and are expected to survive.

SPD believes the two were stabbed by Emily Horton. Horton, 31, was arrested charged with two counts of assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Parker, who had an outstanding warrant from a previous incident, was take to the Justice Center after his treatment at the hospital.