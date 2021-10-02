Early morning crash in Auburn kills two

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An early morning accident in Auburn has left two people dead, according to police. 

At 4:22 a.m., Auburn Police and the Auburn Fire Department reported to the scene of a one-car crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Metcalf Drive where a four door, tan colored Hyundai hit a tree, police say. 

A driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by EMTs at the scene, according to a press release sent by Auburn PD. 

If anyone has information in regards to the accident, they can contact Detective Sean DeRosa at 315-255-4706 or sderosa@aubunrnny.gov. 

