(WSYR-TV)– Fire crews were busy this morning putting out flames at a store on Westcott Street in Syracuse.

SFD District Chief, Sara Errington, said the call went out around 6 a.m. She said the fire at 748 Westcott was in the basement of the building, in the front area of the store.

Errington said crews searched the apartments above the store and found no one inside the building. The fire department was able to put out the flames in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.