OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An early morning fire struck the streets of Oswego on March 15.

Oswego Fire Department’s Chief talks gives details

At 3:11 a.m. the Oswego Fire Department was sent to 39 West Bridge Street, also known as The Raven, for a structure fire call.

Oswego Firefighters and Police Officers arrived quickly to find heavy smoke and fire in the rear of a second story apartment. One occupant was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape without injury, according to Oswego Fire Department.

The fire building sustained heavy damage to the second floor and roof. Nearby structures sustained considerable water damage.

The nearby buildings were evacuated.

At the time, West Bridge Street was closed between West 2nd and West 3rd Street, but are reopened.

Courtesy of Andrew Gilbert.

Oswego Fire Department’s Chief, Paul Conzone, says that there were no injuries, but four people were displaced.

Mayor Billy Barlow said, “Thanks to the swift response and quick work by the Oswego Fire Department, this downtown fire was quickly contained and didn’t spread to more buildings. This fire could’ve been much, much worse. The response was a multi-department effort including the City of Oswego Police Department, Department of Public Works, Code Enforcement, and the Engineering Department who all executed effectively. Thank you to OFD Chief Conzone, the entire fire department, and all assisting agencies who helped during today’s incident.”

“Firefighters conducted an aggressive interior attack on the second story and were met with high heat and heavy fire above the ceiling and in the cockloft,” said Oswego FD.

But quickly, conditions began to worsen.

The fire department brought out aerial ladders that were set up West Bridge and West Second Streets. Firefighters worked on the building for 90 minutes, spraying the fire.

They then deployed a drone to help maintain the fire with water streams from above.

The fire damage to the NE roof area of 39 West Bridge Street. As well as thermal imaging photos from Oswego Fire Department’s drone following the fire. Photos were taken with real-time drone imagery to direct water streams to the seat of the fire. Courtesy of Oswego Fire Department.

The fire was reported under control at 5 a.m., and all units were back in service by 9 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Several mutual aid companies assisted at the scene such as Novelis, Fulton, Scriba, Minetto, Oswego Town, Volney, New Haven, and Mexico. Other agencies on the scene included the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, National Grid, Oswego County Sherrif’s, Menter Ambulance, and Oswego County 911.

The Oswego City School District provided a bus as a warming center for first responders, and the Oswego DPW was on scene all night spreading sand and salt over iced surfaces. City of Oswego Code Enforcement and Engineering was also on the scene assessing building safety.