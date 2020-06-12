Early-morning fire damages home in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire around 3 a.m. Friday at a home on Windemere Drive in Granby.
The Cody Fire District responded, and received mutual aid from the Fulton Fire Department, Grandby Center Fire Department, Phoenix Fire Department, Minetto Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Oswego Volunteer Fire Department, Baldwinsville Volunteer Fire Department, New York State Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, and Menter Ambulance.
No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
