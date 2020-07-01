Early-morning fire damages Ithaca home

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two residents escaped a fire at a home on Coddington Road in Ithaca early Wednesday morning.
The Ithaca Fire Department was called to Coddington Road around 2:20 a.m. Two females were able to escape the home without injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
