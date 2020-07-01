Early-morning fire damages Ithaca home

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- For the sixth time in the month of June, the Ithaca Fire Department’s Rope Rescue Team was called into action.

On Tuesday, around 4:45 p.m., the team was dispatched to the 30 foot dam off Giles Street for an injured swimmer who was still in the water. The injured woman was being held up by the people she was with. The Ropes Team was able to secure the woman on a backboard and put her in a rescue basket before taking her back up the ravine. She was then taken to an area hospital.