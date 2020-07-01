Early-morning fire damages Ithaca home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
fire generic_1469130872980.jpg

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two residents escaped a fire at a home on Coddington Road in Ithaca early Wednesday morning.

The Ithaca Fire Department was called to Coddington Road around 2:20 a.m. Two females were able to escape the home without injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected