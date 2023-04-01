SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The investigation is underway into a house fire Saturday morning that badly damaged a home along the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue in Syracuse.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at 215 Oakwood Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming the second floor of the two-and-a-half story home and it took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Initial reports stated someone might’ve been inside, however after search teams from Rescue Company (West St.) and Truck 8 (S. Salina St.) checked the building, they found no victims inside.

The second floor and attic of the home of sustained fire damage, the rest of the home had smoke and water damage.

Syracuse Fire Investigators are on the scene working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

While trying to stop the spread of the fire to the third floor, fire crews had to work around holes in the floor of the attic and search that area.

After the fire was put out, firefighters remained at the house for over two hours, ensuring there were no hotspots and that smoke and toxic gases were cleared.

There were no injuries to any homeowners or fire personnel reported.

In total, 39 fire personnel responded to the fire from at least five city fire stations, including command and support staff. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, National Grid, and American Medical Response also responded.