Early morning fire on Syracuse’s west side sends one firefighter to the hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews battled an overnight blaze at an apartment building on Syracuse’s west side Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m. the Syracuse Fire Department was called to 1624 West Genesee Street. Firefighters arrived quickly, within 3 minutes, and immediately began to extinguish the flames.

Crews encountered severe fire conditions on the second floor. All of the residents were able to make it out of the building unscathed but a firefighter had to be transported to the hospital with burn injuries. One family lost their dog in the fire.

The fire caused significant damage to the building. The local chapter of the Red Cross is assisting all of the residents displaced with shelter and other needs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.