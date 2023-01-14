ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 7:46 a.m. on January 14, Tompkins County 911 received a report of “smoke billowing from a large house in the 700 block of South Aurora St. in the City of Ithaca,” said Ithaca Fire Department.

Courtesy of Ithaca Fire Department.

According to the first units to arrive, there was smoke showing from the address and they then went to work with the interior.

There was people inside the home, but they had since evacuated and remained accounted for and uninjured.

“The fire was difficult to locate in the walls and ceilings, so crews needed to open many spaces to control the significant amount of fire. IFD had the blaze under control in about 45 minutes, but crews remained on scene until around 10 a.m. ensuring the fire was out,” said IFD.

The firefighters worked with the hidden fire, traffic on South Aurora Street and the cold morning temperatures.

“IFD would like to remind drivers to do their best to avoid emergency vehicles that are stopped with their red lights activated,” added IFD.

They used a hydrant from across the street to put out the fire, so the supply line was laid out across Route 96B. Since then, the street has been reopened.

According to IFD, a third alarm was struck which brought off-duty Ithaca firefighters who were deployed to the scene and covered additional alarms. Newfield Fire also provided an engine crew that stood by in the city for about an hour.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, and IFD’s Fire Investigation Unit is working on it at this time.

During the incident, two Ithaca Fire Fighters suffered from minor injuries.

Cayuga Heights and Lansing Fire were both on standby at their stations incase IFD needed help with any additional alarms.

Ithaca Police, Bangs Ambulance, NYSEG, and the Red Cross all assisted with resources on the scene.